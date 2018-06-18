Gwen Stefani Celebrates "Favorite" Guy Blake Shelton's Birthday on Father's Day

There were double the reasons for Gwen Stefani to celebrate on Sunday.

The songstress was surrounded by loved ones on Father's Day over the weekend as the group gathered to celebrate both the annual holiday and Blake Shelton's 42nd birthday a day early.

There was no shortage of food, family and poolside fun at the Stefani house, according to the songstress' social media documentation of the day. As she shared on Instagram, some of the group enjoyed musical jam sessions with a few youngsters while others were busy getting the family meal together in the kitchen.

Outside, Gwen's dad, Dennis Stefani, was busy manning the grill, but took a moment to share a hug with his daughter's famous beau.