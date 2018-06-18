Tiffany Haddish Teases the Kardashians in MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Sneak Peek

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards is airing tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and E! News has an exclusive first look at host Tiffany Haddish's hilarious opening monologue. The show, taped Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., brought out dozens of stars, including Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Kris Jenner, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Chris Pratt, Yara Shahidi, Lakeith Stanfield and Lena Waithe—and a few of them made it into Haddish's act.
In the exclusive clip, Haddish says, "I'm always excited to see the Kardashians. That family is basically the Star Wars franchise, OK? They make a ton of money, a new one is always popping up and they're ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she love black men, so yes!" Kardashian and Jenner, who were beside Olivia Munn, shared a big laugh over Haddish's joke.