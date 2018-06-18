Beyoncé and Jay-Z Release Everything Is Love on More Streaming Services—Even Spotify

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 8:16 AM

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Apeshit

YouTube

Just a few days after Beyoncé and Jay-Z dropped Everything Is Love on Tidal, the couple released the surprise album to Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and iTunes. However, their new track "Salud" is still exclusive to Tidal.

The move may come as a bit of a shock to some fans considering Queen Bey made her feelings about Spotify perfectly clear on the new track "Nice." In the song, the Grammy winner referenced how she has yet to release Lemonade to the streaming service.

"Patiently waiting for my demise / Cause my success can't be quantified," she sings. "If I gave two f--ks, two f--ks about streaming numbers / Would have put Lemonade up on Spotify."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Everything Is Love Lyrics: Cheating, Forgiveness and the Carters on Top

The couple's first joint album has already experienced great success. At the time of this writing, their "APES**T" music video already had nearly 12 million views on YouTube.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

