ABC's The Proposal Is "The Bachelor on Steroids" and Really Can End With an Engagement

"It's like The Bachelor on steroids."

That's basically all you need to know about ABC's new reality dating competition series The Proposal, which premieres tonight following—you guessed it—The Bachelorette.

Hosted by former Bachelor Jesse Palmer, The Proposal is basically an on-stage pageant (complete with a swimsuit portion, as well as a question and answer round) for a male or female suitor to find the love of their life among the 10 competitors. Oh, and it's all happening in front of a studio audience.

After his experience as the Bachelor in 2004 (he and winner Jessica Bowlin broke up a few months after the season ended), Palmer knows a little bit about what the contestants are going through and the pressures that come from trying to find love on a Mike Fleiss-produced show.