ABC's The Proposal Is "The Bachelor on Steroids" and Really Can End With an Engagement

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 10:05 AM
"It's like The Bachelor on steroids."
That's basically all you need to know about ABC's new reality dating competition series The Proposal, which premieres tonight following—you guessed it—The Bachelorette.
Hosted by former Bachelor Jesse Palmer, The Proposal is basically an on-stage pageant (complete with a swimsuit portion, as well as a question and answer round) for a male or female suitor to find the love of their life among the 10 competitors. Oh, and it's all happening in front of a studio audience.
After his experience as the Bachelor in 2004 (he and winner Jessica Bowlin broke up a few months after the season ended), Palmer knows a little bit about what the contestants are going through and the pressures that come from trying to find love on a Mike Fleiss-produced show.
"You're speeding up the timeline to 60 minutes and...there's an audience watching you, there's a man or woman standing feet away that you can't even see, and you have to do some serious soul-searching, and I think the only way possible in order to have a good ending and one you're comfortable with is to be yourself and try to listen to what's inside. It sounds easy, but having been on a show like this, it can be challenging, too."
"Viewers at home don't have to wait three months to go the journey before seeing a proposal or seeing a result. On this show, at the end of every episode, there's going to be that moment, that proposal. People don't have to wait for it."
But come on, are we really expecting people to get engaged at the end of what is essentially the Miss USA of dating? Well, it depends on your definition of a proposal.
"It could literally run the gamut. You can have a sexy night in the fantasy suite You could have a full-blown down on one knee, open a ring box kind of thing," Palmer explained. "It's completely up to the two finalists proposing to the mystery man or woman that's not revealed to them at the very end."
Looking back at his time on The Bachelor, Palmer admitted he did feel a certain pressure to propose, a sentiment other Bachelors have expressed in recent years.
"You want to make people at home happy, but at the end of the day, you have to really listen to what your heart is telling you, which can be very difficult to do."
ABC
Of course, being a dating show created by Fleiss, Bachelor Nation fans should expect to see some familiar faces.
"People watching at home will recognize people," Palmer teased. "Maybe from The Bachelor, maybe from other industries."
To hear more from Palmer about the new show and his time as the Bachelor back in season five, press play on the videos above.
The Proposal premieres tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC.
Big Brother Season 20 Contestants Revealed: A Life Coach, a Vegas Entertainer and an Undercover Cop Walk Into a House...
Emilia Clarke Says Goodbye to Game of Thrones: "Thank You for the Life I Never Dreamed I'd Be Able to Live"
The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Find Out Who Is Already Falling in Love With Becca (and Letting Her Know)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?