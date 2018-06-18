Big Brother Season 20 Contestants Revealed: A Life Coach, a Vegas Entertainer and an Undercover Cop Walk Into a House...

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 7:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Winston Hines, Angie Lantry, Bayleigh Dayton, JC Monduix, Big Brother

CBS

Big Brother is back—sans celebrities for season 20—with 16 new contestants ready to move into the house and provide you with hours of entertainment. This season's crop of players include a former undercover cop, a dancer, a cyber security engineer and a "Vegas entertainer" (whatever that means).

As per usual, the big twists of the season will be announced at a later date.

CBS All Access will feature a live stream of the contestants' first interviews starting at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, June 18.

Meet the contestants below!

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Big Brother

CBS

Angie "Rockstar" Lantry

Age: 34; turns 35 on June 22

Hometown: Columbia, Maryland

Current City: Columbia, Maryland

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Big Brother

CBS

Tyler Crispen

Age: 23

Hometown: Rossford, Ohio

Current City: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Occupation: Lifeguard

Big Brother

CBS

Winston Hines

Age: 28

Hometown: Somerset, Kentucky

Current City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Occupation: Medical sales rep

Article continues below

Big Brother

CBS

JC Monduix

Age: 28

Hometown: Miami, Florida. via Spain

Current City: West Hollywood, California

Occupation: Professional dancer

Big Brother

CBS

Scottie Salton

Age: 26

Hometown: Shorewood, Illinois

Current City: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: Shipping manager

Big Brother

CBS

Kaycee Clark

Age: 30

Hometown: San Diego, California

Current City: Tempe, Arizona

Occupation: Pro football player

Article continues below

Big Brother

CBS

Sam Bledsoe

Age: 27

Hometown: Stuarts Draft, Virginia

Current City: Stuarts Draft, Virginia

Occupation: Welder

Big Brother

CBS

Steve Arienta

Age: 40

Hometown: Parsippany, New Jersey

Current City: Wanaque, New Jersey

Occupation: Former undercover cop

Big Brother

CBS

Angela Rummans

Age: 26

Hometown: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Current City: Playa Vista, California

Occupation: Fitness model

Article continues below

Big Brother

CBS

Kaitlyn Herman

Age: 24

Hometown: Plainview, New York

Current City: Encino, California

Occupation: Life coach

Big Brother

CBS

Haleigh Broucher

Age: 21

Hometown: Village Mills, Texas

Current City: College Station, Texas

Occupation: College student

Big Brother

CBS

Rachel Swindler

Age: 29, with her 30th birthday on July 15

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Vegas entertainer

Article continues below

Big Brother

CBS

Brett Robinson

Age: 25

Hometown: Oakdale, Connecticut

Current City: Charlestown, Massachusetts

Occupation: Cyber security engineer

Big Brother

CBS

Faysal Shafaat

Age: 26

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Current City: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Substitute teacher

Big Brother

CBS

Chris "Swaggy C" Williams

Age: 23

Hometown: Bridgeport, Connecticut

Current City: Bridgeport, Connecticut

Occupation: Day trader

Article continues below

Big Brother

CBS

Bayleigh Dayton

Age: 25

Hometown: Lees Summit, Montana

Current City: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Flight attendant

Julie Chen returns to host the new season with a two-night premiere event starting Wednesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. and continuing on Thursday, June 28 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

Following the two-night debut of season 20, new episodes will air Sundays at 8 p.m. starting July 1, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. starting July 4 and Thursdays at 9 p.m. starting July 5. The first live eviction show airing Thursday, July 5 is also the 18th anniversary of Big Brother's premiere on July 5, 2000.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Entertainment , VG , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story, Murder House, Coven

Jessica Lange Returns to American Horror Story: See Her First AHS: Apocalypse Set Photo

Anthony Bourdain

Inside Anthony Bourdain's First Posthumous Parts Unknown Episode

Julie Chen, The Talk

Wendy Williams, Kathie Lee Gifford and More Sound Off on Julie Chen's Exit From The Talk

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Real Housewives Star Porsha Williams Is Pregnant 6 Years After Miscarriage

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, SVU

Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T Reveal Secrets of Their 20-Year Law and Order: SVU Friendship

Grey's Anatomy, Season 15

Grey's Anatomy Season 15: What to Expect

Krystal, Chris, Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise's Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone Reveal If They Want a TV Wedding

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.