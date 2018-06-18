Big Brother Season 20 Contestants Revealed: A Life Coach, a Vegas Entertainer and an Undercover Cop Walk Into a House...

CBS
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 7:55 AM
CBS
Big Brother is back—sans celebrities for season 20—with 16 new contestants ready to move into the house and provide you with hours of entertainment. This season's crop of players include a former undercover cop, a dancer, a cyber security engineer and a "Vegas entertainer" (whatever that means).
As per usual, the big twists of the season will be announced at a later date.
CBS All Access will feature a live stream of the contestants' first interviews starting at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, June 18.
Meet the contestants below!
CBS
Age: 34; turns 35 on June 22
Hometown: Columbia, Maryland
Current City: Columbia, Maryland
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
CBS
Age: 23
Hometown: Rossford, Ohio
Current City: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Occupation: Lifeguard
CBS
Age: 28
Hometown: Somerset, Kentucky
Current City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
Occupation: Medical sales rep
Article continues below
CBS
Age: 28
Hometown: Miami, Florida. via Spain
Current City: West Hollywood, California
Occupation: Professional dancer
CBS
Age: 26
Hometown: Shorewood, Illinois
Current City: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: Shipping manager
CBS
Age: 30
Hometown: San Diego, California
Current City: Tempe, Arizona
Occupation: Pro football player
Article continues below
CBS
Age: 27
Hometown: Stuarts Draft, Virginia
Current City: Stuarts Draft, Virginia
Occupation: Welder
CBS
Age: 40
Hometown: Parsippany, New Jersey
Current City: Wanaque, New Jersey
Occupation: Former undercover cop
CBS
Age: 26
Hometown: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Current City: Playa Vista, California
Occupation: Fitness model
Article continues below
CBS
Age: 24
Hometown: Plainview, New York
Current City: Encino, California
Occupation: Life coach
CBS
Age: 21
Hometown: Village Mills, Texas
Current City: College Station, Texas
Occupation: College student
CBS
Age: 29, with her 30th birthday on July 15
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada
Occupation: Vegas entertainer
Article continues below
CBS
Age: 25
Hometown: Oakdale, Connecticut
Current City: Charlestown, Massachusetts
Occupation: Cyber security engineer
CBS
Age: 26
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Current City: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Substitute teacher
CBS
Age: 23
Hometown: Bridgeport, Connecticut
Current City: Bridgeport, Connecticut
Occupation: Day trader
Article continues below
CBS
Age: 25
Hometown: Lees Summit, Montana
Current City: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Flight attendant
Julie Chen returns to host the new season with a two-night premiere event starting Wednesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. and continuing on Thursday, June 28 at 9 p.m. on CBS.
Following the two-night debut of season 20, new episodes will air Sundays at 8 p.m. starting July 1, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. starting July 4 and Thursdays at 9 p.m. starting July 5. The first live eviction show airing Thursday, July 5 is also the 18th anniversary of Big Brother's premiere on July 5, 2000.
Emilia Clarke Says Goodbye to Game of Thrones: "Thank You for the Life I Never Dreamed I'd Be Able to Live"
The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Find Out Who Is Already Falling in Love With Becca (and Letting Her Know)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?