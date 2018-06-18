Zayn Malik Does Not Want to "Label" Gigi Hadid Romance: "We're Adults"

The Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malikromantic saga continues on—without a label.

After two years of being one of Hollywood's most famous young couples, the supermodel and the singer called it quits in March with Hadid confirming the breakup news in a kind and diplomatic public statement. Fast forward to the end of April when the two were spotted locking lips while out in New York City together.

Naturally, the sight set off some alarms as fans suspected the two had gotten back together, or were at least flirting with the idea.

"Zayn really wants to be with [Gigi] and has made it clear. He misses her and can't stand being apart," a source told E! News shortly after the shots emerged, noting their international careers and necessary travel was making their relationship difficult. "Gigi's a little bit more hesitant."