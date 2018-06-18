Emilia Clarke Says Goodbye to Game of Thrones: "Thank You for the Life I Never Dreamed I'd Be Able to Live"

Macall B.Polay/HBO
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 7:08 AM
Macall B.Polay/HBO
Emilia Clarke is saying goodbye. The Game of Thrones actor took to Instagram to say farewell to her home away from home after wrapping production on the HBO fantasy drama.
"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Clarke wrote with the post below. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."
She punctuated the post with a broken heart emoji and this tag: "#lastseasonitis"
Clarke previously told Vanity Fair that filming her final Game of Thrones scene as Daenerys Targaryen left a lasting impression.
"It f--ked me up," Clarke told Vanity Fair. "Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is…"
The final season of Game of Thrones isn't set to debut until 2019, but HBO is already at work on a prequel. The cable channel previously announced it had several scripts in development and recently ordered one of the scripts, this one by Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin, to pilot.
The spinoff pilot is set way before the events of Game of Thrones, when the golden age of heroes turned into the darkest hour. "Only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it's not the story we think we know," a cryptic logline from HBO reads.
Look for Game of Thrones to return in 2019 on HBO.
