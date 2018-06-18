Emilia Clarke Says Goodbye to Game of Thrones: "Thank You for the Life I Never Dreamed I'd Be Able to Live"

Emilia Clarke is saying goodbye. The Game of Thrones actor took to Instagram to say farewell to her home away from home after wrapping production on the HBO fantasy drama.

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Clarke wrote with the post below. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."

She punctuated the post with a broken heart emoji and this tag: "#lastseasonitis"