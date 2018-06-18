Zayn Malik Disses the "Self-Indulgent" Met Gala Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 6:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Met Gala 2016, Candids

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The First Monday in May means nothing to Zayn Malik.

In the July 2018 issue of GQ, the "Let Me" singer joins Amy Schumer, Gwyneth Paltrow and more celebrities in dissing the annual Met Gala. Malik has attended the event once, at the Manus x Machina-themed gala in 2016, when he made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Gigi Hadid; he was outfitted in Atelier Versace, while she modeled a custom Tommy Hilfiger design.

"I did go, but I didn't go there to be like, 'Yo, take me serious,'" Malik says of his one-time appearance. "I was taking the piss! I went there as my favorite Mortal Kombat character, Jax."

Photos

Celebrities Who Hate the Met Gala

Hadid attended the gala without him in 2017 and 2018, and he argues she "stole the night" with her "stained glass" Atelier Versace dress this year. "Everyone else just put a cross on." Backtracking a bit, Malik adds, "I get it, and I understand that people gain enjoyment from it."

To see which other stars have dissed the event, check out the gallery now.

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zayn Malik , Met Gala , GQ , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story, Murder House, Coven

Jessica Lange Returns to American Horror Story: See Her First AHS: Apocalypse Set Photo

Jonathan Van Ness, Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Jonathan Van Ness' Chat Is Bound to Perk You Up

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Everything Hailey Baldwin Has Said About Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Kylie Jenner, cereal, Instagram

Pomegranate Seeds, Ramen Hacks and Dry Cereal: Kylie Jenner's Taste Buds Dissected

ESC: Kim Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Why Kim Kardashian Isn't Moving to Chicago Full-Time

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Moving Back to Cleveland for Tristan Thompson

Anthony Bourdain

Inside Anthony Bourdain's First Posthumous Parts Unknown Episode

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.