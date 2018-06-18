Zayn Malik Disses the "Self-Indulgent" Met Gala Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 6:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Met Gala 2016, Candids

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The First Monday in May means nothing to Zayn Malik.

In the July 2018 issue of GQ, the "Let Me" singer joins Amy Schumer, Gwyneth Paltrow and more celebrities in dissing the annual Met Gala. Malik has attended the event once, at the Manus x Machina-themed gala in 2016, when he made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Gigi Hadid; he was outfitted in Atelier Versace, while she modeled a custom Tommy Hilfiger design.

"I did go, but I didn't go there to be like, 'Yo, take me serious,'" Malik says of his one-time appearance. "I was taking the piss! I went there as my favorite Mortal Kombat character, Jax."

Photos

Celebrities Who Hate the Met Gala

Hadid attended the gala without him in 2017 and 2018, and he argues she "stole the night" with her "stained glass" Atelier Versace dress this year. "Everyone else just put a cross on." Backtracking a bit, Malik adds, "I get it, and I understand that people gain enjoyment from it."

To see which other stars have dissed the event, check out the gallery now.

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zayn Malik , Met Gala , GQ , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tommy Lee, Brandon Lee

Brandon Lee Posts Video of Dad Tommy Lee Unconscious During Father's Day Social Media Feud

The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin

The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Find Out Who Is Already Falling in Love With Becca (and Letting Her Know)

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Get Engaged on Bachelor in Paradise

Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle's Dad Talks Paparazzi Scandal and Her Tears Over Him Missing the Royal Wedding

Chris Pratt, 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Chris Pratt Reveals What MTV's Generation Award Means to Him

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

Vote for Who You Think Should Take Home the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Hero Tonight!

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

How Blake Shelton's Devastating Divorce From Miranda Lambert Led Him to True Love With Gwen Stefani

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.