Brandon Lee Posts Video of Dad Tommy Lee Unconscious During Father's Day Social Media Feud

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 6:26 AM
It was a not so happy Father's Day for Tommy Lee and his 22-year-old son, Brandon Lee.
Three months after the musician and his firstborn made headlines over an alleged physical fight and resulting public fallout, the father and son spent Sunday in the midst of a social media feud during the annual holiday.
The digital battle was sparked by an Instagram tribute the 55-year-old Mötley Crüe star penned to his own father, which concluded with some choice words about his own kids with some simultaneous shade and accusations aimed at his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson.
"Happy Father's Day fellas! I'm not gonna sit here and post some fluffed up bullshit for the public to read.... I'm gonna be honest- Being a father ain't easy! I'm so tired of the fake shit I keep seeing all over IG... let's get real: It's a rollercoaster ok? My father taught me to respect everyone and everything and to take care of those that I loved. He taught me to appreciate my possessions, and to be grateful for the things I was given. I've f--ked up at times but I've always bounced back," he began.
Tommy went on to reference his firstborn, Brandon, whom he said he wanted to instill the same virtues.
"Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don't know the value of things. If they break something, they don't care because they know they'll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don't care because so many people tell them it's OK. I never wanted this for my kids. I know I'm not fully to blame, because their mom has a lot to do with it, enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren't good, but I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end up kind."
As his social media message concluded, "I love them dearly, don't get me wrong, but man, sometimes it's really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals. Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood .... I love my boys but they can be assholes too...and that's the truth."
Brandon did not take kindly to his father's statement. In his own Instagram post, in which he took a screenshot of Tommy's message, Brandon retorted with own critical words.
"Remember what happened last time you said this shit? night night You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy," he wrote. "If you think we're so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games. Someone like you couldn't raise a man like me. Once again painting our family in a negative light. Who the f--k are you? Just move on dude... WE ALL HAVE. or I'll put you right back to f--kin sleep."
Brandon subsequently shared a since-deleted video of his father seemingly passed out on the floor in a T-shirt and underwear. Back in March, Tommy accused Brandon of knocking him out unconscious. "Look a little sleepy there Tommy," his son captioned the soundless video.
Pamela Anderson Calls Tommy Lee a "Disaster Spinning Out of Control" After Altercation With Brandon
Tommy's fiancé Brittany Furlan made a plea to Brandon to stop. "Brandon...this is too much," she wrote to him in the comments section of the video he posted. "Your dad loves you and you love your dad. Please stop. Everyone is clearly hurt. Enough is enough."
"Don't be a hero Britney," Brandon retorted. "My dad needs another vodka lemonade. Chop chop #enabler." Brandon previously alleged that he had punched his father in self-defense, claiming Tommy had been drunk.
Tommy also chimed in from Furlan's dog account because his account was blocked from Brandon. "You deleted the sound because Brittany was screaming asking you why you just knocked your father out," he alleged. "I'm blown away. So hurtful."
By Monday afternoon, Brandon addressed Tommy publicly with a harsh plea to "drop it."
"Tommy. If you want to bad mouth me, do it [to] my face. You post something for the world to see, saying that I'm a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect? Seriously, who's the fkn adult here? How would you even know if I'm a bad kid, you're not even around enough to know what kind of a person I am," he penned and published on Instagram.
"I understand that your feelings must be hurt still about how things went down. But please stop posting all of this on social media, it's making us all act like kids. Let's just drop it dude. You're mad I didn't say happy Father's Day to you?? So what?! My birthday was on June 5th motherf--ker … I didn't hear s—t from you… and I didn't go telling the world what a let down you are. Come on man. It's time to move on. Let's keep this private."
As he captioned the post, "Sorry for the noise everyone. Hopefully this is the End."
