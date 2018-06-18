Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Get Engaged on Bachelor in Paradise

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are engaged!

People confirmed the news on Monday and showed a photo of Haibon getting down on one knee. According to the magazine, the reality star popped the question in Mexico during the upcoming fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The proposal location is fitting considering fans watched their love story unfold on season two and season three of the show. While Iaconetti knew he was the one from the first day they met in 2015, it took Haibon a little bit longer to fully realize his true feelings.

"I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise, which is why I said we're still going to be friends," he said during a YouTube video of the couple's love story "The Story of Us." "Like, it just didn't feel over."