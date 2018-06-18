Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Get Engaged on Bachelor in Paradise

Amy Plumb for iHeartRadio
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are engaged!
People confirmed the news on Monday and showed a photo of Haibon getting down on one knee. According to the magazine, the reality star popped the question in Mexico during the upcoming fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
The proposal location is fitting considering fans watched their love story unfold on season two and season three of the show. While Iaconetti knew he was the one from the first day they met in 2015, it took Haibon a little bit longer to fully realize his true feelings.
"I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise, which is why I said we're still going to be friends," he said during a YouTube video of the couple's love story "The Story of Us." "Like, it just didn't feel over."
Haibon eventually went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Australia and Iaconetti starred in another spinoff called Bachelor Winter Games. There, she developed a romance with Canadian participant Kevin Wendt. But when Iaconetti and Wendt broke up in March, Haibon pursued her one more time in a love letter. The romantic gesture won her over and they announced in May that they had started dating.
Bachelor Nation suspected an engagement could be in their near future when the two talked about their relationships on their fellow stars' podcasts.
"He is my person," Iaconetti told Bachelor alum Ben Higgins during iHeartRadio's The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast on Tuesday. "He is my soul mate."
Haibon also told E! News it felt good to know he'll "never go on a first date again."
Congratulations to the happy couple!