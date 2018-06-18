Meghan Markle's Dad Talks Paparazzi Scandal and Her Tears Over Him Missing the Royal Wedding

Thomas said Meghan and Harry were "very forgiving" when he called to apologize and that it wasn't "that difficult" of a conversation. He also claimed Meghan still wanted him to walk her down the aisle at St. George's Chapel. After all, he said everything from the travel arrangements to his wedding attire had been confirmed.

Of course, Thomas didn't end up giving his daughter away. Just a few days later, Thomas suffered a heart attack. The father said the paparazzi scandal had taken a toll on him.

"The truth is that I couldn't get over the fact that that had happen," he said. "All of that stuff was working on me. I had a bit of heart condition. This pushed me a little further to the point, where I had heart palpations."

He told the hosts the hospital "stabilized" him and that he still wanted to fly across the pond to attend his daughter's big day. But after a few days of feeling better, he said his heart palpitations and pain returned, forcing him to have heart surgery and cancel his plans.

"The doctors said ‘This is what doctors call the widow maker,'" he said about his heart issues. "It would have killed me."

Meghan's father said his daughter "did cry" when he told her he wouldn't be able to attend the wedding before heading into surgery. However, he said both she and Harry encouraged him to get better.