Chris Pratt Reveals What MTV's Generation Award Means to Him

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 5:20 AM

Spoiler alert: Chris Pratt walked away a winner at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The annual event was taped Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and will air on the network tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Pratt's win didn't come as surprise, of course, as it was revealed in May that he would be receiving the Generation Award, following in the footsteps of Will Smith (2016), Robert Downey Jr. (2015), Mark Wahlberg (2014), Jamie Foxx (2013), Johnny Depp (2012), Reese Witherspoon (2011), Sandra Bullock (2010), Ben Stiller (2009), Adam Sandler (2008), Mike Myers (2007), Jim Carrey (2006) and Tom Cruise (2005).

"Any time you throw the word 'award' my way, [I am] very, very pleased with that," he told E! News' Sibley Scoles on the red carpet. "'Generation' just really crystalizes how meaningful this is for me. After 18 fast years in this business, I am thrilled to be here and blessed and honored."

Photos

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Chris Pratt, 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

The former Parks and Recreation actor—who reprises his role as Owen Grady this Friday in Universal Pictures' Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom—has become a major movie star in recent years, thanks to roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, The Lego Movie, Passengers and Zero Dark Thirty. "It's important to try to stay grounded, if you can, especially since show business and fame is kind of a whirlwind," the 38-year-old actor explained. "You want to change things for good, and hold on to things that you don't want to change at the same time. It's a fine balance."

 The rest of the winners will be revealed during tonight's broadcast.

To find out how Pratt spent Father's Day, watch E! News' exclusive interview now.

For more MTV Movie & TV Awards coverage, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11, only on E!.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

