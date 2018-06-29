TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Fight and Best Musical Moment

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 5:00 PM

Katie Cassidy, Dominic Sherwood, Madalaine Petsch, Tom Ellis

The CW, Freeform, The CW, Fox

Shall we fight or shall we dance? 

Today in the TV Scoop Awards, it's time to vote for your favorite TV fight and favorite TV musical moment! At this point, you know the drill, but just in case you forgot: Vote as many times as you want! Vote for as many competitors as you want! All polls close June 29! 

Last year, Oliver's fight against Prometheus on Arrow won for best fight, and Once Upon a Time's Regina won best musical moment for her solo in the musical episode. This year's winner is currently anyone's game! 

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2017: The Full List of Winners

Tomorrow, it's time to vote on the saddest death and saddest actor exit. Those polls will go live at noon PT, so keep an eye on @eonlineTV on Twitter. 

You can already vote for best comedy and best dramabest drama actingbest comedy acting, and best breakout starsbest couple and sexiest moment, and best reality show and star, and best and worst shocker, so don't forget to cast your votes for those too!

All polls are now closed. Thanks for voting! Winners will be announced Monday, July 2. 

