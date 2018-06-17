Kendall and Kylie Jenner Post Cute Throwback Photos in Father's Day Tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 5:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner wished Caitlyn Jenner a happy Father's Day on Sunday by posting a series of throwback photos.

The family pictures showed the two Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars as children. They also showed many photos of Caitlyn before her transition, back when she was known as Bruce Jenner.

"Happy Father's Day to the soul that raised me," Kendall captioned a photo of her and her sister enjoying the great outdoors with their proud parent.

Kylie also wrote "So lucky to call you my dad" alongside one of her baby photos. 

From red carpet events to Fourth of July celebrations, the photos captured several special family moments.

Take a look at the photos for a sweet trip down memory lane.

Photos

Celebs' Father's Day 2018 Tributes

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Sisterly Fun

Look at those smiles!

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Forever Your Little Girl

What a little fashionista!

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

A lucky little lady

"So lucky to call you my dad," Kylie wrote next to the photo.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Red Carpet Ready

Kylie and Kendall started appearing on red carpets at an early age.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Matching in Blue

The sisters wore matching blue outfits during this family outing.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Silly Times With Silly String

The famous family didn't seem to mind making a mess.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Fourth of July Fun

Everyone looked dazzling in red, white and blue

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Picture Perfect

A wonderful shot of this fabulous trio.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Last year, the three family members celebrated Father's Day with a little trip down Rodeo Drive. The outing came shortly after Caitlyn released The Secrets of My Life—a memoir that caused quite a bit of tension between her and the famous family. 

While their relationship may have changed, some things still remain the same. In a 2015 interview with Women's Wear Daily, Kendall opened up about why she still calls Caitlyn "dad."

"It's an adjustment. It's something you have to get used to," she said, referring to Caitlyn's transition. "But I've known since I was a kid. He never confirmed it to me, but I've known for a very long time. It's the same person. My dad says it herself sometimes, it's kind of like mourning the loss of someone, because it is. My dad is my dad, but he's not there physically anymore. But she lets me call her dad — that's the last little piece of dad I've got." 

Caitlyn isn't the only one in the family who received a Father's Day message. Kylie also posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Travis Scott, who is the father of their child Stormi Webster.

"Happy Father's Day," she wrote with a heart emoji. 

In addition, their sister Kim Kardashian posted a special message to her husband Kanye West.

"Happy Father's Day babe," she wrote. "Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies! Shout out to all of the amazing dads out there."

What's more, Khloe Kardashian posted a "happy father's day" message on Snapchat along with a photo of baby True Thompson. Plus, Kourtney Kardashian posted a throwback photo of her and her late father Robert Kardashian.

 

To see more celebrity father's day tributes, click on the gallery.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Kardashian News , Caitlyn Jenner , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Prepare for Their Baby Girl's Arrival

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Spotted With Friends in New York City as She Mourns Mac Miller's Death

Johnny Galecki, Alaina Meyer

Johnny Galecki Has a New Girlfriend! 5 Things to Know About Alaina Meyer

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Mid-Century Modern Décor to Spruce Up Your Small Space

Rob Delaney, Henry Delaney

Rob Delaney Pens Emotional Essay on Son's Fatal Cancer Battle

Kanye West Says He's Moving Back to Chicago Permanently

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith's Birthday Tribute for "Queen" Jada Pinkett Smith Doesn't Disappoint

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.