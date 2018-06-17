Kendall and Kylie Jenner Post Cute Throwback Photos in Father's Day Tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner wished Caitlyn Jenner a happy Father's Day on Sunday by posting a series of throwback photos.

The family pictures showed the two Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars as children. They also showed many photos of Caitlyn before her transition, back when she was known as Bruce Jenner.

"Happy Father's Day to the soul that raised me," Kendall captioned a photo of her and her sister enjoying the great outdoors with their proud parent.

Kylie also wrote "So lucky to call you my dad" alongside one of her baby photos.

From red carpet events to Fourth of July celebrations, the photos captured several special family moments.

Take a look at the photos for a sweet trip down memory lane.