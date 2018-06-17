Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo of Baby Gio's Face in Father's Day Note to Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo gave fans their first glimpse of baby Gio Grace's face on Sunday. The supermodel posted a picture of Adam Levine holding their second child as part of a sweet Father's Day tribute.

"My first baby holding OUR second baby.....," the model wrote. "Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I'm so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend. We love you. Life is better with you. "

Prinsloo also gave a shoutout to her own father. 

"To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what I would want in a husband and father one day," she continued. "The way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER."

Prinsloo and Levine gave fans a sneak peek of their new baby girl back on Feb. 21. However, the picture only showed the little one's tiny toes.

 

The model and Maroon 5 singer welcomed Gio into the world on Feb. 15. The two are also the proud parents to their 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose, and it looks like the little lady has already adjusted to life as a big sister.

"She is obsessed with Gio, like, to the point to where, like, every morning when she wakes up the first thing she says is 'Gio, Gio Gio' and then runs into her room," Levine told Ellen DeGeneres in May. "It's really cute. She's totally in love with her. She's a little rough with her because she doesn't understand that thing yet. So, she'll get in her face and do crazy stuff, but it's so much fun. Being a dad is the most fun thing on the planet."

To see more celebrity Father's Day tributes, click on the gallery.

