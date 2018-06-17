Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo of Baby Gio's Face in Father's Day Note to Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo gave fans their first glimpse of baby Gio Grace's face on Sunday. The supermodel posted a picture of Adam Levine holding their second child as part of a sweet Father's Day tribute.

"My first baby holding OUR second baby.....," the model wrote. "Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I'm so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend. We love you. Life is better with you. "

Prinsloo also gave a shoutout to her own father.

"To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what I would want in a husband and father one day," she continued. "The way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER."