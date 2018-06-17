Jennifer Garner Wishes Ben Affleck a Happy Father's Day With Touching Tribute

Jennifer Garner wished her ex Ben Affleck a Happy Father's Day on Sunday by posting a touching tribute on Instagram.

"Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love, @benaffleck," the actress wrote alongside a photo of the actor. "#HappyFathersDay #ThreeLuckyKids #HaveAGreatDay."

Affleck also celebrated the big day by posting a picture of a card he received from one of his children. The Batman v. Superman star shares three kids with Garner: Violet, 12; Seraphina, 9; and Samuel, 6.

"I love you Dad! You are my superhero," the card read.

"I can think of three incredible reasons why today is so special," the proud papa captioned the photo. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father figures out there, and to the women that empower them to be the best they can be. We are all so fortunate beyond measure."