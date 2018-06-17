Victoria Beckham Calls David Beckham the "Best Daddy" on Father's Day After Divorce Rumors

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 2:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
David Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Father's Day 2018

Instagram

Victoria Beckham paid tribute to husband David Beckham on Sunday, Father's Day, more than a week after they were the target of divorce rumors.

The fashion designer and Spice Girls member and the soccer star had denied the split reports immediately after they came out.

On Sunday, Victoria posted on Instagram a photo of David with their three youngest children—sons Romeo Beckham, 15, Cruz Beckham, 13 and daughter Harper Beckham, 6.

"I think they love him x," Victoria wrote. "Truly the best daddy @davidbeckham x missing u @brooklynbeckham x.

David and Victoria, also parents to 19-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham, had stepped out together at a fashion event two days after the divorce rumors surfaced.

Photos

Celebs' Father's Day 2018 Tributes

Victoria supported her husband at the private Kent & Curwen spring/summer 2019 capsule collection fashion show and lunch. He has a branded collection with the company. The two showed some PDA at the event.

"So proud of @davidbeckham @daniel.kearns @kentandcurwen X beautiful collection x kisses @edward_enninful @mrkimjones VB," Victoria wrote on Instagram at the time.

 

The next major holiday is set to become a double celebration for Victoria and David; the Fourth of July will mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Victoria Beckham , David Beckham , Couples , Father's Day , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Prepare for Their Baby Girl's Arrival

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Spotted With Friends in New York City as She Mourns Mac Miller's Death

Johnny Galecki, Alaina Meyer

Johnny Galecki Has a New Girlfriend! 5 Things to Know About Alaina Meyer

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Mid-Century Modern Décor to Spruce Up Your Small Space

Rob Delaney, Henry Delaney

Rob Delaney Pens Emotional Essay on Son's Fatal Cancer Battle

Kanye West Says He's Moving Back to Chicago Permanently

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith's Birthday Tribute for "Queen" Jada Pinkett Smith Doesn't Disappoint

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.