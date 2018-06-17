James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Welcome Baby No. 5

And baby makes seven for James Van Der Beek and his family.

The 41-year-old Dawson's Creek alum's wife Kimberly Van Der Beek recently gave birth to their fifth child and fourth daughter, Gwendolyn.

James and Kimberly are also parents to son Joshua, 6, and daughters Olivia, 7, Annabel Leah, 4, and Emilia, 2. The actor posted photos of the kids meeting their baby sister and of him having skin-to-skin contact with the child.

"Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay," he wrote. "These last few days, as I've enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending 'boy time' with my son and getting my two-year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how...I've been heart sick about something."

"As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid's benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it's happening to both)," he said. "And it wouldn't be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity."