TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best and Worst Shockers

by TV Scoop Team | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 12:00 PM
Another day, another poll is open in our TV Scoop Awards!
Today you get to vote for TV's best and worst shockers, the moments that either made you gasp in delight or perhaps made you want to throw out your TV (which is actually the former name of the "worst shocker" category). We're not saying it was a bad move the show made, but we are saying there was a lot of "nooooooooo!" shouted when it happened, and a lot of distress felt by the fans.
Last year, Klaus' letter to Caroline in the Vampire Diaries series finale took the title of best, while Wolfgang's kidnapping in Sense8 was deemed the worst. This year it's anyone's game, but we will say that there are more options for worst than there are for best...
On Monday, it's time to vote on the best musical moment and the best fight. Those polls will go live at noon PT, so keep an eye on @eonlineTV on Twitter.
You can already vote for best comedy and best drama, best drama acting, best comedy acting, and best breakout stars, best couple and sexiest moment, and best reality show and star, so don't forget to cast your votes for those too!
All polls close Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m. PT.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?