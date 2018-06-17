Why You Should Know Who Dan Levy Is Before the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Over the past four seasons, the Levys have taken their little show from its one-note joke (rich people struggle to be poor) and developed it into something with a beating heart, something that can just as easily make you cry while you laugh hysterically. And Dan, a former MTV Canada presenter and Degrassi guest star, has proven that he's a true comedy powerhouse as pansexual David, especially in the fourth season, as he fell in love (and struggled to accept the happiness that came along with it) with Noah Reid's Patrick. Honestly, their storyline was well worth the price of admission alone. (Although, it's hardly the only reason to tune in. You did clock that this thing also stars the one and only Catherine O'Hara, right?)

While we're not sure how Levy found himself nominated against the likes of Jack Black and Amy Schumer, we're damn sure glad he was. And you'd be wise to check out the show before he possibly pulls of a major upset. The first three seasons are available to stream on Netflix now!

Find out if Dan pulls out a win when the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards air Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. on the cable network!