Kim Kardashian to Run for President? "Never Say Never"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 9:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kanye West may have some surprise competition if he runs for president...from his wife!

During a recent interview on CNN's Van Jones Show, which aired on Saturday, Kim Kardashian was asked if she would ever run herself.

"Oh, I don't think that's even on my mind," she began.

"Trump's president," Van Jones pointed out. "It could happen."

"I know," Kim replied. "That's why Kanye loves him—it's the idea that anything can happen."

Yeezy has occasionally stated his intention to run for president himself. A month after the 2016 election, Kanye had a friendly meeting with the U.S. leader at Trump Tower in New York. This past April, Yeezy posted a series of pro-Trump tweets.

"I guess never say never, but that's not going to be like a 'Kim's running!' That's not where I'm, what I'm going for," Kim said. "I just want to help, starting one person at a time. I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done."

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump commuted the life sentence of Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who had been serving time since 1996 for a first-time drug offense, after Kim personally lobbied and met with the U.S. leader at the White House. Kim met Alice after she was released from prison on parole.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Kim Kardashian, CNN, Van Jones Show

Turner Broadcasting System

Kim, who had previously met Trump a few times before he was elected President in 2016, said he greeted her with a hug at their meeting.

"We sat down and he was like, 'OK, so what's going on?' He said, 'Well, what are we here for?' And I said, 'I'm here because I really want to know why did you kick Khloe Kardashian off The Apprentice?" Kim joked. "It was a laugh and it was funny and then we got into business."

"He felt it, he was compassionate. He was sympathetic to her. He said, 'This is a really long time that she's been in here. This just isn't fair.' He knew that this was the right thing to do," Kim said. "And he said that from the start….He knew it was the right thing to do and he said that and he was really honest with it and he wanted to make it happen."

Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, White House

Donald Trump/Twitter

Many people who disapprove of Trump's policies say he used Kim for publicity and that her meeting him gave him legitimacy and could be seen as an endorsement.

"I don't think I would be used," she said. "At the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done. So I don't think, like what could he really use me for?"

Kanye, she said, had "already given him legitimacy." 

 

"When I got the meeting, I knew there would be tons of backlash, I knew people wouldn't understand it," Kim told Jones. "And at that point, I had to make a decision that this was bigger than me."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Politics , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon Loses Democratic Primary for New York Governor

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Film Independent Spirit Awards

Why Kristen Bell Vapes Weed Around Dax Shepard, Even Though He's Sober

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Debuts Season 15 Key Art with a Very Happy Meredith and a Very Accurate Tagline

Sam Role

Married at First Sight's Sam Role Gives Birth to Baby Girl—See Her Picture!

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish's 2018 Emmys Stylist Law Roach Reacts to the Rainbow Memes

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2018 Emmy After Party Pics

Only Jessica Biel Can Make Her Post-Emmys "Hangover" Look This Glamorous

ESC: Emmy Awards 2018, Drugstore Beauty, Ilana Glaze, Abbi Jacobson

The Under-$10 Hair Products BFFs Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson Used for the Emmys

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.