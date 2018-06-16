Best Dressed Stars at MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018: Zendaya and More

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Sat., Jun. 16, 2018 6:29 PM

Zendaya, 2018 MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Get that popcorn ready. 

There's so much entertaining fashion at the 2018 MTV Movies & TV Awards, you'll need a snack to tide you over. This specific red carpet is historically one of the most fun to watch. The vibe is more causal. The celebrities are having fun. And their outfits show it. Style stars can be as loud and bold or laid-back and comfy-chic as they want, bringing fans a range of ensembles to inspire them.

As expected, Zendaya and Yara Shahidi brought high fashion to the carpet, wearing a mini-dress featuring a structural, voluminous skirt and powder-blue suit, respectively. On the flip side, model Delilah Belle Hamlin and Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman, both in ensembles perfect for a movie date, looked just as noteworthy. 

Click through to see the best dressed stars of the night!

Photos

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018: Best Dressed Stars

Which was your favorite look?

