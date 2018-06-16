Beyoncé and Jay-Z Release Surprise Joint Album Everything Is Love and "Apes**t" Video

Jun. 16, 2018

Surprise! Beyoncé and Jay-Z just dropped new music as they continue their On the Run II tour.

On Saturday, the two released on Tidal their first joint album, the nine-track record Everything Is Love, and a music video for its debut single "Apes**t."

The footage shows Bey and Jay at the Louvre museum in Paris. There are shots of them standing in front of the Mona Lisa painting while wearing pink and mint suits as well as shots of dancers performing in skin-colored tights and crop tops. Two performers appear on the cover of the Everything Is Love album.

The video was filmed on location last month, a Tidal rep told E! News.

Beyonce sings and raps on the song "Apes**t." Sample lyrics include, "I can't believe we made it / This is what we're thankful for / I can't believe we made it / Have you ever seen the crowd going apes**t?"

The couple announced their surprise Everything Is Love album at their concert in London and also debuted their video there.

Jay-Z and Beyonce have collaborated on other songs in the past but never on a full album. He told the New York Times in 2017 that the two both used their "art almost like a therapy session" when they had marital problems—which ultimately resulted in her Lemonade alum and his 4:44 album.

"And we started making music together. And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on," Jay-Z said.

Their new joint album Everything Is Love is available on Tidal and its track listing is as follows:

1. Summer
2. Apes**t
3. Boss
4. Nice
5. 713
6. Friends
7. Heard About Us
8. Black Effect
9. Lovehappy

