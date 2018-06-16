Chris Hardwick's Talk Show Pulled by AMC Amid Sexual Assault Claims

AMC announced on Saturday that it will not air Chris Hardwick's show Talking With Chris Hardwick amid his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra's allegations of sexual assault and emotional abuse, which he has denied.

The second season of the series was supposed to premiere on Sunday. On Friday, Dykstra, 29, posted a Medium essay about how she underwent "emotional abuse" by a man she was in a relationship with and also wrote that she "let him sexually assault" her "regularly" during their time together.

"We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years," AMC said in a statement to E! News. "We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, Talking with Chris Hardwick will not air on AMC."

The cable network also said, "Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month."

The 49-year-old TV personality, also known for hosting AMC's Talking Dead and for founding the Nerdist podcast and company, has not responded to the statement.

In addition, KAABOO Del Mar Festival organizers announced that Hardwick has been pulled from the lineup of the 2018 Humor Me comedy show.

While Dykstra did not name Hardwick in her post, her description of her ex spurred readers to conclude she was talking about him. Several hours later, after his name trended on Twitter, Hardwick said in a statement that he was "blindsided" by her post and that the conduct she accused him of did not occur.

"These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I've taken the day to consider how to respond," Hardwick said in a statement to Deadline on Friday night. "I was heartbroken to read Chloe's post. Our three-year relationship was not perfect—we were ultimately not a good match and argued—even shouted at each other—but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her."