Queen Elizabeth II's Cousin to Become First in Royal Family to Have Gay Wedding

After Meghan Markle, another royal is making history.

This summer, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II (whose husband Prince Philip's last name is Mountbatten), will marry his partner James Coyle at what will become the first same-sex wedding of a member of the British royal family.

The news comes almost a month after Meghan wed Prince Harry, becoming the first mixed-race woman to marry into the royal family.

Ivar, a great-great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria, came out in 2016, becoming the first member of the family to do so, and revealed he was in a relationship with James.

Ivar was previously married to a woman, Penny, and shares three daughters her. He told her before their engagement that he is bisexual.