Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Hang With John Mayer at Comedy Club

Pete Davidson is bringing the laughs offscreen these days with the support of his favorite comedy groupie, his fiancée Ariana Grande.

The 24-year-old SNL star and standup comic has in recent weeks performed sets at comedy clubs mostly in Los Angeles and New York and the 24-year-old singer has accompanied him to several of his shows. He brought her along to his gig at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan on Friday, where they met up with fellow comics as well as John Mayer, a friend of many famous comedians who has been touring with Dave Chappelle.

"The wheels are off!! #mifamilia Congrats Pete. She's smart, funny & adorable❤ classic night!!" tweeted comedian Sherrod Small.