Julie Chen Recreates Big Brother Contestant Opening Door GIF Meme

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 16, 2018 11:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Big Brother host Julie Chen couldn't help but recreate one of the most popular GIF memes, which originated on her show.

She posted on Twitter on Friday a video of her channeling former contestant Da'Vonne Rogers' exit from the Big Brother house after she got evicted on season 17 in 2015.

Wearing a black halter top and pink handkerchief skirt and carrying a black bag, Rogers was grinning and practically prancing as she made her way through the doorway. Chen wore a black and white embroidered mini dress and also carried a black bag.

A GIF of Rogers' exit went viral in 2016 and remains one of the most widely-used memes on Twitter and Tumblr.

Photos

Kardashian-Jenner Style Evolution GIFs

"I maaayyyyyy have decided to recreate some of my favorite gifs from #BigBrother as we countdown to #BB20," Chen tweeted. "RT if you know this one !!!"

Rogers takes her role as a meme in stride

"Yes Julie GIRL !!!" she tweeted.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Memes , Reality TV , Julie Chen , Top Stories , Apple News , TV
Latest News
Billie Lourd, Dodgers

Billie Lourd Honors Carrie Fisher With Leia Hairstyle at Dodgers' Star Wars Night

Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie, Ivey, Sean Preston, Jayden James, Bryan Spears, Kids, Brother

Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears and Their Kids Pose for Sweet Family Photo

Gerard Pique, Shakira, Lionel Messi, Antonella Roccuzzo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Meet the Women Behind the Biggest Names at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Shakira, Gerard Pique?

Romance Rewind: A Look at Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Love Story

ESC: Claire Danes

Saturday Savings: Claire Danes' Utility Jumpsuit Is on Sale

ESC: Stylish Soccer Players, Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo and More World Cup Players That Are Style Goals

Dacre Montgomery, Stranger Things

Vote for the Best Scene Stealer Before the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.