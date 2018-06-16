Millie Bobby Brown Split Her Kneecap and Will Miss MTV Movie and TV Awards

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 16, 2018 9:10 AM
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown says she will not be able to attend the MTV Movie and TV Awards after suffering a kneecap fracture.
The popular 14-year-old actress and the hit Netflix show are nominated for a total of six awards at the ceremony, which airs on Monday.
"Hi guys, so another milestone in my life; I've never actually broken a bone, except for now," Millie said in an Instagram video showing her sitting on a chair, by a crutch, with her leg in a black adjustable brace. "I have split my kneecap, so I, from the doctor's orders, he told me to rest up and that means that I won't be attending the MTV Awards this weekend."
The actress said she hopes her Stranger Things co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp, who play her character Eleven's friends and peers on the Netflix show, "have the best time" at the ceremony.
The group is nominated for Best On-Screen Team at the show.
"I love them so dearly, so I wish you guys the best and I'm sending my luck with you and I'll be there in spirit," Millie said. "Love you guys so much and peace out."
Millie, who has attended many award shows since Stranger Things debuted in 2016, is nominated for Best Performance in a Show at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. She and Wolfhard are also nominated for Best Kiss.
Stranger Things is also nominated for Best Show, while stars Schnapp and newcomer Dacre Montgomery also received individual nods for their performances.
