Romance Rewind: A Look at Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Love Story

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Sat., Jun. 16, 2018 7:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shakira, Gerard Pique, Los 40 Music Awards

GTRES via AP Images

The love story of Shakira and Gerard Piqué proves that you never really know when you'll come face to face with your soulmate. 

Little did they expect to fall for each other at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, but they did. They're one of our favorite couples because they make it work on their own terms. Years later, they're a family of four that has learned to balance the demanding life of music and soccer with being parents. 

From that day on the set of Shakira's "Waka Waka," Piqué set out to win the Colombian singer's heart, and the rest is history. 

Take a look at their love story: 

Photos

Romance Rewind: Shakira & Gerard Piqué

For all FIFA World Cup matches, watch Telemundo, visit Telemundo.com or download the Telemundo Deportes app available on iTunes. 

(E! and Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Apple News , Shakira , World Cup , Couples , Top Stories
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian "Wants to Keep Seeing" Luka Sabbat

Jessica Andrea, Logic, 2018 Grammy Awards, Couples

Logic Confirms Split With Wife Jessica Andrea After 2 Years Together

Brooke Burke, Mystery Man

Brooke Burke Kisses Mystery Man 5 Months After David Charvet Split

Penelope Cruz

Penélope Cruz Is "Very Happy" for American Crime Story's People's Choice Awards Nomination

Tom Cruise, Cher

Cher Opens Up About Meeting Tom Cruise and Kissing Val Kilmer

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah Has the Most Relaxed Attitude About the Emmys Ever

Dakota Johnson, 2018 Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson Admits Chris Hemsworth's Body Was a "Distraction" on Set

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.