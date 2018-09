Saturday Savings: Claire Danes' Utility Jumpsuit Is on Sale

You don't have to sacrifice comfort or your bank account to look good.

Claire Danes proves it. This week, the expecting mom sported the Madewell x As Ever Short-Sleeve Coveralls with a white crossbody bag and laceless sneakers—an effortless look that's both on trend and super comfortable. The loose-fitting jumpsuit also covers her growing baby bump, although it isn't technically a maternity style. This makes it more appealing, as she'll be able to wear it postpartum.

To make things even better, her off-white style, created by vintage-inspired designer Mark Kolski of As Ever, is on sale! Originally $175, the piece is now marked down to $100.