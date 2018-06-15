Fierce Footwear: Action Film Heroines in Heels, Boots and More

Running, sweating and, sometimes, ass-kicking...all activities we'd probably do in sneakers, right?

Not always in Hollywood.

Sometimes, the most formidable female leads are jumping platforms, evading enemies and doing dangerous stunts in—let's be honest—kind of impractical footwear. Take for instance, the first installment of Jurassic World, in which Bryce Dallas Howard wore beige heels throughout intense chase scenes. It was a choice Howard was initially proud of, explaining how it reinforced the story from her character's perspective. A corporate manager doesn't bring flats to work expecting to outrun a T-Rex, right? Still, fans noticed, and it was announced that Bryce wouldn't be wearing heels in the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.