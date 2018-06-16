Cristiano Ronaldo and More World Cup Players That Are Style Goals

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Jun. 16, 2018 4:04 AM

ESC: Stylish Soccer Players, Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Karwai Tang/WireImage

These soccer players have already won big in our book.

Let's be honest, while you're probably rooting for a specific team during the World Cup 2018, there may be other players that catch your eye. Sure, the highly-anticipated tournament is a major athletic event, where winning matters. But, it's also a gathering of some of the world's most handsome athletes, inspiring our #ManCrushMonday posts for several weeks to come. It's a spectator sport.

Off the field, these footballers, who make over a million euros a year, clean up very nice. Whether soccer stars like Cristiano Ronaldo are invited to a movie premiere or attend the ESPYs, they're menswear style may make you swoon even harder. 

Photos

The World Cup's Best Dressed Players Off the Field

Check out the best dressed World Cup players on and off the field above! 

TAGS/ Cristiano Ronaldo , World Cup , Style Collective , Life/Style , Fashion , Top Stories , VG
