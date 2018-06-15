Raven Gates and Bekah Martinez's Twitter Feud Has Bachelor Nation Talking

Where are the cameras when you need them?

As Becca Kufrin continues her search for love on ABC's The Bachelorette, drama appears to be brewing off-camera between two members of Bachelor Nation.

Earlier today, fans couldn't help but notice a Twitter feud between Raven Gates and Bekah Martinez.

While most of the tweets have been deleted, we have the receipts on this unexpected weekend drama.

It all started when Bekah watched a recent episode of The Bachelorette where Becca confronted Colton Underwood about his relationship with former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth. While both parties said they were totally over each other, Bekah wasn't so sure.