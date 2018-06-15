Happy Birthday, North West! See Her Style Evolution Over the Years

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 5:02 PM

North West, Style Evolution

North West hasn't even started kindergarten yet, and her wardrobe rivals that of most fashionistas. 

It's hard to believe Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter turns 5-years-old today, who stepped out in New York City alongside her famous 'rents for a sugary celebration. As the firstborn to one of Hollywood's most stylish pairings, it's no surprise the pint-sized celeb's flair for the finer things is seriously on point. 

Even as an infant, the fashion industry's top designers were leaping at the chance to dress North in custom ensembles, and who could forget in 2016 when Kim and North attended Kanye's Madison Square Garden concert in matching silver sequin gowns

North West's Style Evolution

While Northie favored ballerina tutus and fur coats as a tot, she's totally mastering the athleisure look nowadays. It's common to spot the little girl in one of her father's Yeezy designs (notably the sneakers), and she can't resist a Disney-inspired dress up moment. 

See how North's signature look has evolved over the years by clicking through the gallery above. Happy birthday! 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this summer, only on E!

