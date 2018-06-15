Why Lala Kent's Boyfriend Randall Emmett Thinks She's "Not Just a Reality Star"

You know Lala Kent as SUR's resident hostess on Vanderpump Rules. But according to boyfriend Randall Emmett, she's a whole lot more than a Bravolebrity.

During the New York premiere of Gotti Thursday night at the SVA Theater, the couple walked the red carpet together.

And while the night may have been a celebration for Randall, the Hollywood producer couldn't help but gush about his leading lady.

"People don't realize what a good actress she is," he explained to E! News. "She's done a couple projects that not a lot of people know so when those come out in the fall, I think people are going to be blown away because she's not just a reality star."

He added, "She really is an actress at heart and I think people are going to be really surprised."