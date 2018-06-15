Pete Davidson Says Engagement to Ariana Grande Is Beyond His Wildest Dreams

Pete Davidson is kicking off the weekend with a touch of romance.

On Friday afternoon, the Saturday Night Live star took to Instagram where he posted a photo with his fiancé Ariana Grande.

What came next was a short, but oh-so-sweet photo caption that symbolized the couple's strong bond.

"U know what you'd dream it be like ?" he shared with his 1.4 million followers while showcasing Ariana's new engagement ring. "It's better than that."

Ariana would later reply "so much better" with a heart emoji. And for those counting, the comment already received 14,000 likes in two hours.

Photos

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

It's been a big week for the couple after their engagement news went public on Monday. And while details about the proposal remain top-secret, the pair hasn't been hiding their love for each other.

Soon after news broke of the couple's engagement, the pair enjoyed a magical trip to the Disneyland Resort where they were spotted on Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain and other attractions.

And between all the celebrations, Ariana has been able to release a new song and appear at The Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York City.

"I cant believe my life rn tbh," Ariana tweeted early Friday morning. 'If i'm dreaming pls knock me the f--k back out."

And while the couple's life may appear to be extraordinary at times, both Ariana and Pete have their  normal moments as well. Just look at Ariana's Instagram Stories where she documented Pete's trip to the barber.

"Someone's excited for his haircut," she wrote in a picture.  

