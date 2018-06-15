Lucifer Lives! Netflix Saves Fox Drama From Cancellation With Season 4 Order

Don't count the devil out just yet.

Nearly a month after Fox canceled Lucifer, Netflix has swooped in to save the day, ordering a fourth season of the Warner Bros. TV production. The streaming service broke the news to fans via Twitter on Friday, June 15.

"#Lucifer fans, rejoice: Netflix has picked up the show up for a fourth season," read the tweet shared to Netflix's See What's Next account. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the episode count for the fourth season had yet to be determined, but expect it to be much less than the broadcast standard of 22.