All the Details on Jenna Johnson's Engagement Ring From Val Chmerkovskiy

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 1:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson

John Salangsang

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are about to mambo into marriage. 

The fellow Dancing With the Stars ballroom pros got engaged in Venice on Thursday after the future groom got down on one knee in a Venetian square. Johnson was shocked as her longtime beau presented her with a stunning sparkler during their trip. Of course, she said yes and planted a kiss on her soon-to-be husband. 

"I can't wait to make you my wife," he later wrote to her on Instagram while announcing the engagement news. 

The star wasn't kidding. As Susan of Jacob & Co. told E! News, the dancer was very involved in the process of purchasing a ring for his new fiancée. The jeweler said Val stopped into their New York City location to purchase the ring, which consisted of a cushion-cut diamond with a halo setting. 

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

As Independent Certified Gemologist Appraiser Deborah A. Villepigue estimated, the ring could retail for $60,000 to $65,000. Villepique also estimated the ring to be around four carats. Needless to say, it's a beautiful creation for a beautiful future bride. 
 
The couple first sparked romance rumors back in February 2016 when they were photographed arm in arm outside of work. Then, in November 2017, they seemed to confirm the rumors when they shared a kiss during a performance on DWTS
 
Another year later, the two are officially ready to tie the knot and spend the rest of their lives together. 

"I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever," Jenna wrote to her man on Instagram. "Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged."

Congratulations again to the happy couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Engagements , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1506

Kim Kardashian Welcomes Home Baby Chicago West on KUWTK: ''It Was the Best Decision I Ever Made''

Nick Jonas, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas Is Spending His Birthday Weekend Channeling His Inner Baseball Player

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Wedding

Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Markle Compares Prince Harry to a Hamster in Birthday Tweet

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Woke Up Stormi Webster From a Nap and She Isn't Happy About It

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio Apparently Saved Cargo Shorts From Extinction and Raised Over $100 Million to Save the Planet

Peter Palandjian, Eliza Dushku

Eliza Dushku Is Married: Buffy Star Weds Peter Palandjian

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Might Have Just Adopted an Adorable Pet Pig

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.