EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Find Out Who Is Already Falling in Love With Becca (and Letting Her Know)

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 6:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Something smells funky, and it's not anyone's extensive cologne collection. 

In the next episode of The Bachelorette, colognisseur Jean Blanc decides it's time to tell Becca Kufrin something important, and E! News has your first look at the somewhat mortifying conversation. 

Basically, he's falling in love with her. Never mind that it's week four and this thing has barely started and we've hardly even seen the two of them talk to each other, but he loves her, and he's not afraid to say it. 

Unfortunately for Jean Blanc, it appears Becca might not be feeling quite the same way. 

Photos

The Bachelorette Season 14: Meet Becca's 28 Men!

Never has silence been so loud, ya know? 

Becca has certainly dealt with her fair share of craziness in just the first three episodes of The Bachelorette that we've seen. We've got a contestant dating a former contestant, we've got broken faces, we've got broken wrists, we've got chickens fighting models, and on top of all that, we'll never be able to forget the face of one heartbreaking Arie Luyendyk Jr.  

Let's hope Becca has had a lot of time to rest up after all this madness!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelorette , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Real Housewives Star Porsha Williams Is Pregnant 6 Years After Miscarriage

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, SVU

Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T Reveal Secrets of Their 20-Year Law and Order: SVU Friendship

Grey's Anatomy, Season 15

Grey's Anatomy Season 15: What to Expect

Krystal, Chris, Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise's Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone Reveal If They Want a TV Wedding

Kelly Clarkson, The Tonight Show

Kelly Clarkson Reveals What to Expect From Her Daytime Talk Show

Regina King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Regina King Definitely Wouldn't Mind a Southland Reboot

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Debuts Season 15 Key Art with a Very Happy Meredith and a Very Accurate Tagline

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.