The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Find Out Who Is Already Falling in Love With Becca (and Letting Her Know)

Something smells funky, and it's not anyone's extensive cologne collection.

In the next episode of The Bachelorette, colognisseur Jean Blanc decides it's time to tell Becca Kufrin something important, and E! News has your first look at the somewhat mortifying conversation.

Basically, he's falling in love with her. Never mind that it's week four and this thing has barely started and we've hardly even seen the two of them talk to each other, but he loves her, and he's not afraid to say it.

Unfortunately for Jean Blanc, it appears Becca might not be feeling quite the same way.