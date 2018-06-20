A Simple Breast Augmentation Turned Deadly for One Botched Patient: ''You Didn't Go to a Surgeon, You Went to an Assassin''

Not all treats are sweet!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, Jessica shares her story of the breast augmentation that almost took her life.

"I decided to treat myself to breasts for my birthday," Jessica tells the doctors. "The very next day, the left breast was swollen up twice the size of the right breast and the nipple was turning purple."

Jessica went back to her doctor, but she seemed in no rush to treat what had now turned into a hematoma.

"There are a few absolutes in medicine and surgery and one of the most significant, is that when you get a collection of blood in a pocket in the body, you go right to the operating room and you remove it," Dr. Terry Dubrow explains to the camera.

Even as Jessica developed infections in other parts of her breasts, her doctor assured her it was all part of the healing process.