Catherine Zeta-Jones Not Sorry for Being Pretty, Rich and in Love

At 48 years old, Catherine Zeta-Jones knows who she is—and she's not apologizing for it.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Mirror, the Academy Award winner looks back on her career and explain how she's come into her own. "One thing I'm not is humble anymore. I'm sick of being humble. I really am. 'So sorry I'm rich. So sorry I'm married to a movie star. So sorry I'm not so bad looking.' No sorrys. Enough. All that is important to me now is my work," she says. "That's what I love and the rest of my life is a joy because I've got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband. It's all good, and I'm not going to be humble for that either."

Zeta-Jones notes she comes from a working-class family. "And I worked to get to where I am," she says. "And for many years all of us are victims of the fact that we've all got so humble. If you were a sports star and won an award you would go, 'S--t! Yeah, that was the best work I've ever done! I rocked!' Whereas actors are like, 'Oh, I'm so sorry and thanks. Can I say thanks?'"