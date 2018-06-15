Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith Welcome Son Roman Alexander-Raj

Congratulations are in order!

Crystal Smith has given birth to her second son, Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, with husband Ne-Yo, she announced on Instagram today. "Born 6-14-18 at 2:11 pm. 6pd and 15 ounces. 19 inches long," she wrote. "He's so BEAUTIFUL."

Crystal later posted a photo of herself breastfeeding the child and revealed he was born before her due date after emergency surgery.

"I had a ironclad birth plan and I was determined to do it my way. But God had other plans apparently," she wrote. "A routine doctors visit on Thursday and I was rushed straight to the hospital and into surgery less than a hour later! Roman wasn't doing well in my womb and had to be taken immediately or the doctors feared the worst. Scariest moments ever!!! But he's here and he's healthy and we are so happy!!!!!!"

"Thank you @neyo for giving me the one thing I've always longed for.. my very own family!" she wrote. "I love you and these kids so much! #SmithGangGrows #KingRo�������� #BreastIsBest���� (can't you tell I'm so happy rn)"