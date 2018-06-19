RuPaul's Drag Race Alum Detox Needs the Doctors to Fix His Whack Six Pack on Botched

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 7:30 AM

Matthew Sanderson needs Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's help in becoming the "best little drag queen in the world!"

How exactly? By fixing his whack six pack!

On Wednesday's all new episode of Botched, the RuPaul's Drag Race alum (who is best known by the stage name Detox) opens up about the extensive cosmetic procedures he's had done, including one botched job involving his abs.

"My entire life I was a string bean, I was very skinny and I realized that I could have a beautiful body by injection," Matthew shares. "Fill me up!"

While Sanderson happily has "gallons" of silicone in his body and has had work done on his "pecs," "shoulders," "biceps," "hips" and "ass," he's very distraught over how his six pack turned out.

Detox, Botched 419

E!

"The one thing that I regret the most doing is my six pack," the famed drag queen continues. "They're not perfectly parallel, they look very uneven."

Understandably, being a "gaymous" public figure, Matthew is worried about the public's "very strong" opinions regarding his body.

"I always have to feel like I'm covered up," the reality TV veteran concludes. "I always have to have a corset or a girdle to kind of smooth everything out, because I don't want people to see those weird lumps."

Hopefully, the docs will be able to right this plastic surgery wrong.

Hear all about Matthew's whack six pack in the clip above!

Find all of your favorite episodes of Botched on E! in the UK

