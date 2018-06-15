This Is How Danny Masterson Was Written Off The Ranch

Rooster Bennett has left The Ranch.

A little over six months after Netflix announced that, amid enduring accusations of sexual assault from three women, embattled star Danny Masterson had been written out of the comedy, the episode containing the actor's departure from the series has dropped on the streaming service along with the rest of the first half of season three (or as Netflix is calling it, part five), finally revealing just how the show would rid itself of one of its main characters.

And it was certainly dramatic.

Masterson makes his final appearance in the 10th episode of season three, appropriately entitled "Change." As the episode begins, Rooster returns to his cabin to find Mary's (Megyn Price) boyfriend Nick waiting for him after the ex-con had broken in. After exchanging some words over the Cracker Barrel waitress, Nick snaps and tells Rooster "I will f--king kill you." Luckily, Colt (Ashton Kutcher) arrives in time to diffuse the situation and Nick departs.