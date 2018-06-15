Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West at Nas' Album Release Party

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 8:31 AM

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

One of Hollywood's favorite couples stepped out together Thursday night to mingle in the name of music. 

Kim Kardashianand Kanye Westwere arm in arm as they met up at an album release party for Nas' 11th studio album, Nasir, officially out today. 

The unique setting for the star-studded event? Underneath the Queensboro Bridge in Queens, New York, where famous faces like Pusha T and 2 Chainz were also in attendance. 

Kardashian arrived to the site of her Thursday date night with the help of a police escort with longtime BFF Jonathan Cheban and La La Anthony also in the car. 

The mother of three looked fashion forward in a black romper and knee-high boots with a fanny pack wrapped around one shoulder. 

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos

Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian West, La La Anthony

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Meanwhile, West was enjoying the fruits of his labor. The rapper, who released his own new album Ye two weeks ago, also produced Nasir as well as Kid Kudi's Kids See Ghosts, Pusha T's Daytona and Teyana Taylor's forthcoming KTSE. The albums have been released in succession between May and June. 

It was a packed celebration Thursday night as attendees gathered under the bridge to listen to each track of Nasir, often raising their cell phones to document the moment. For those who couldn't attend in person, they could join in online, where YouTube was streaming the party live. 

Sounds like it was quite the night! 

